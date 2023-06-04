English Somali
Somali Deputy FM discusses development cooperation with the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation

Sunday June 04, 2023 - 23:25:07
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received on Sunday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Jochen Flasbarth, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and development cooperation.
The meeting focused on the expanding Somali-German partnership, which serves to advance both the common interests of the two friendly countries and their shared economic and investment goals.

