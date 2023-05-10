English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali FM discusses with the Ambassador of Indonesia ways to enhance bilateral cooperation Somalia evacuates137 citizens on a fifth flight from Sudan Somalia evacuates 169 of its citizens stranded in Sudan Somali Cabinet ratifies the National Diaspora Policy Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the new Djiboutian ambassador Somali Foreign Minister discusses the Chinese ambassador ways to strengthen the partnership Deputy FM inaugurates the new residence of the Somali Ambassador to Kenya Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the Ethiopian ambassador Somali FM meets with the Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Somalia signed the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons Hormuud telecom attended MWC23, the world's largest tech & telco conference Somalia's Foreign Minister bids farewell to the outgoing Ethiopian ambassador

Somali FM discusses with the Ambassador of Indonesia ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Wednesday May 10, 2023 - 00:30:15
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
432
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, and discussed with him ways to enhance the horizons of bilateral cooperation and push it towards broader levels.
During the meeting, in which the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow and other government officials attended, ways of increasing the volume of trade exchange, facilitating visa procedures for Somalis, and enhancing cooperation in the diplomatic, educational, security and economic fields were discussed.

Related Items

Somalia evacuates137 citizens on a fifth flight from Sudan
Somalia evacuates 169 of its citizens stranded in Sudan
Somali Cabinet ratifies the National Diaspora Policy
Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the new Djiboutian ambassador
Somali Foreign Minister discusses the Chinese ambassador ways to strengthen the partnership

Leave a comment