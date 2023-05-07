English Somali
Somalia evacuates137 citizens on a fifth flight from Sudan

Sunday May 07, 2023 - 22:52:41
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow, welcomed, on Sunday, at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu 137 Somali citizens who were evacuated on a fifth flight from Sudan, where armed clashes broke out on April 15, bringing the number of those evacuated to 379.
The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that his ministry was keen on the safety and security of its citizens to speed up the evacuation process in less than a week after the outbreak of clashes in the brotherly country of Sudan, extending his thanks and gratitude to the international partners and Somali diplomats in Sudan and Ethiopia.

