Somalia evacuates 169 of its citizens stranded in Sudan

Monday May 01, 2023 - 10:42:15
Local News
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Continuing to implement the valuable directives of His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister His Excellency Hamza Abdi Barre, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation evacuated 169 Somali citizens on three separate flights from Sudan who were stuck in the ongoing conflict for two weeks in this brotherly country.
Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, welcomed the Somalis returning from Sudan at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commends the successful air evacuation operation and extends its thanks and gratitude to all actors who participated in the coordination and evacuation process, including Somali diplomats in Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

