Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Monday a copy of the credentials of H.E. Mr. Mohamed-Rachid Ibrahim Yusuf as a newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

At the reception, the two sides discussed developments in the Horn of Africa, aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance and develop them.