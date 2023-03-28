Somali Foreign Minister discusses the Chinese ambassador ways to strengthen the partnership

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received, on Monday, in his office at the Ministry, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao, and discussed with him ways to enhance partnership and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting focused more deeply on discussing strengthening the areas of bilateral cooperation, especially political, educational, investment and humanitarian support to achieve the supreme national interests of both countries.