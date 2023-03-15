English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Cabinet ratifies the National Diaspora Policy Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the new Djiboutian ambassador Somali Foreign Minister discusses the Chinese ambassador ways to strengthen the partnership Deputy FM inaugurates the new residence of the Somali Ambassador to Kenya Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the Ethiopian ambassador Somali FM meets with the Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Somalia signed the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons Hormuud telecom attended MWC23, the world's largest tech & telco conference Somalia's Foreign Minister bids farewell to the outgoing Ethiopian ambassador Seven human rights and press freedom organisations call for Somali authorities to drop charges against SJS SG Accord University expands its activities in East and Horn of Africa Somali Foreign Minister Receives Chinese Special Representative on African Affairs

Deputy FM inaugurates the new residence of the Somali Ambassador to Kenya

Wednesday March 15, 2023 - 23:12:11
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
411
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, inaugurated on Wednesday in Nairobi the new building of the residence of the Somali ambassador to Kenya, in the presence of two former prime ministers, two former foreign ministers and other politicians, in addition to a number of ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Kenya.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan), his colleagues at work and the Somali community for making this valuable work a success, stressing Somalia's keenness to strengthen its relations with its friendly neighbor Kenya in various fields to serve common interests.

The new building for the residence of the ambassador was newly built within the plot of land owned by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Related Items

Somali Cabinet ratifies the National Diaspora Policy
Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the new Djiboutian ambassador
Somali Foreign Minister discusses the Chinese ambassador ways to strengthen the partnership
Somali FM receives a copy of the credentials of the Ethiopian ambassador
Somali FM meets with the Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation

Leave a comment