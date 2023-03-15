Deputy FM inaugurates the new residence of the Somali Ambassador to Kenya

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, inaugurated on Wednesday in Nairobi the new building of the residence of the Somali ambassador to Kenya, in the presence of two former prime ministers, two former foreign ministers and other politicians, in addition to a number of ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Kenya.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan), his colleagues at work and the Somali community for making this valuable work a success, stressing Somalia's keenness to strengthen its relations with its friendly neighbor Kenya in various fields to serve common interests.





The new building for the residence of the ambassador was newly built within the plot of land owned by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.