Somalia's Foreign Minister bids farewell to the outgoing Ethiopian ambassador

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, bid farewell on Monday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Abdulfatah Abdullahi Hassan, on the occasion of the end of his official duties.

Minister Abshir Omar thanked the outgoing Ethiopian ambassador for his effective role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly neighboring countries, wishing him abundant progress and success in his duties in the future.