Seven human rights and press freedom organisations call for Somali authorities to drop charges against SJS SG

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - While Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is attending the #USAfricaLeadersSummit in Washington, the world's key human rights, and press freedom organizations, are writing to express a deep concern regarding the arbitrary arrest, detention and persecution of Mr. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), and call for all charges against him to be dropped immediately. They also call on the Somali government to end all threats, harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests and detention of journalists and civil society actors in Somalia.

Below are links to a joint letter regarding the arbitrary arrest, detention and persecution of Mr. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin signed by the seven international organisations:





