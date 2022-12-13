English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Accord University expands its activities in East and Horn of Africa Somali Foreign Minister Receives Chinese Special Representative on African Affairs Somali Deputy FM receives in Mogadishu the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Somali Deputy Foreign Minister welcomes new AU representative THE JOHARI WINDOW MODEL Somali Foreign Minister discusses joint cooperation with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister in Belgrade Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda Somali Prime Minister arrives in Beledweyne for the second time in two months Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive Press remarks in Garowe by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General James Swan Creativity starts with imagination

Seven human rights and press freedom organisations call for Somali authorities to drop charges against SJS SG

Tuesday December 13, 2022 - 21:50:45
Local News
Staff Reporter
SJS Secretary-General, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin. | PHOTO/SJS.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - While Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is attending the #USAfricaLeadersSummit in Washington, the world's key human rights, and press freedom organizations, are writing to express a deep concern regarding the arbitrary arrest, detention and persecution of Mr. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), and call for all charges against him to be dropped immediately. They also call on the Somali government to end all threats, harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests and detention of journalists and civil society actors in Somalia.
Below are links to a joint letter regarding the arbitrary arrest, detention and persecution of Mr. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin signed by the seven international organisations:

Human Rights Watch: Joint letter regarding the arbitrary arrest, detention and persecution of Mr. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin
Url Link: https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/12/12/joint-letter-regarding-arbitrary-arrest-detention-and-persecution-mr-abdalle-ahmed

Committee to Protect Journalists: CPJ joins call for Somali authorities to drop all charges against journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin
URL Link: https://cpj.org/2022/12/cpj-joins-call-for-somali-authorities-to-drop-all-charges-against-journalist-abdalle-ahmed-mumin/

Amnesty International: Somalia: Unconditionally release Mr Mumin
URL Link: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr52/6296/2022/en/

RFK HUMAN RIGHTS AND OTHER LEADING INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS CALL ON SOMALI GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO DROP CHARGES AGAINST ABDALLE AHMED MUMIN
URL Link: https://rfkhumanrights.org/press/rfk-human-rights-and-other-leading-international-organizations-call-on-somali-government-officials-to-drop-charges-against-abdalle-ahmed-mumin

International Press Institute: IPI joins call for Somali authorities to drop charges against journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin
URL Link: https://ipi.media/ipi-joins-call-for-somali-authorities-to-drop-charges-against-journalist-abdalle-ahmed-mumin/

PEN International joins other human rights organisations condemning the persecution of Somali journalist, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin
URL Link: https://pen-international.org/news/pen-international-condemns-the-persecution-of-somali-journalist-abdalle-ahmed-mumin

