Somali Foreign Minister Receives Chinese Special Representative on African Affairs

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Wednesday in the capital, Mogadishu, the Special Representative of the Chinese government on African affairs, H.E. Mr. Liu Yuxi, and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation.
During the meeting, many files were discussed, including joint coordination in international positions and support for Somalia's campaign to completely lift the UN arms embargo imposed on it since 1992, mutual respect in preserving national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two friendly countries, and bringing investment and Chinese development projects to Somalia. 

"Somalia was the first country in Eastern Africa to establish diplomatic relations with China in 1960. Ou two countries share a long history of trade, cultural exchange and mutual respect in international forums,” said Somali Foreign Minister H.E Abshir Omar Jama. "Somalia supported China in gaining its permanent seat at the UN Security Council and we want to count on China’s vote” he added. 

On his part, Ambassador Yuxi, who is in Somalia on an official visit, conveyed China’s appreciation to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for leading a high level delegation to attend the China-Arab Summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on December 9.

