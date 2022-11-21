English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Deputy FM receives in Mogadishu the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Somali Deputy Foreign Minister welcomes new AU representative THE JOHARI WINDOW MODEL Somali Foreign Minister discusses joint cooperation with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister in Belgrade Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda Somali Prime Minister arrives in Beledweyne for the second time in two months Duuliye, Somalia's first digital travel technology company Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive Press remarks in Garowe by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General James Swan Creativity starts with imagination Somali Deputy Foreign Minister discusses with the Chinese ambassador ways to enhance cooperation Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s

Somali Deputy FM receives in Mogadishu the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation

Monday November 21, 2022 - 00:46:41
Local News
0 Comments
269
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received on Sunday in the capital Mogadishu, the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, H.E. Ms. Diana Janse.
The meeting dealt with a wide range of issues including doubling bilateral development cooperation, trade and investment and the Somali diaspora.

The Deputy Foreign Minister conveyed his thanks and gratitude to the government and people of Sweden for their continuous support to Somalia in the fields of security, humanitarian and state building.

Related Items

Somali Deputy Foreign Minister welcomes new AU representative
Somali Foreign Minister discusses joint cooperation with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister in Belgrade
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda
Somali Prime Minister arrives in Beledweyne for the second time in two months
Duuliye, Somalia's first digital travel technology company

Leave a comment