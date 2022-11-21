Somali Deputy FM receives in Mogadishu the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received on Sunday in the capital Mogadishu, the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, H.E. Ms. Diana Janse.

The meeting dealt with a wide range of issues including doubling bilateral development cooperation, trade and investment and the Somali diaspora.





The Deputy Foreign Minister conveyed his thanks and gratitude to the government and people of Sweden for their continuous support to Somalia in the fields of security, humanitarian and state building.