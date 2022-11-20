English Somali
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister welcomes new AU representative

Sunday November 20, 2022 - 00:58:48
Local News
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, welcomed, on Saturday, in the capital, Mogadishu, the new AU representative, H.E. Amb. Mohammed El-Amine Souef, upon his arrival at Aden Abdulle International Airport.
The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the new representative on his position as Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission (SRCC) and Head of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and wished him a successful term.

H.E. Isaak Mursal extended on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia his thanks and appreciation to AU Forces in Somalia for their sacrifices in advancing national security and the courageous Somali security services.

Both the Deputy Minister and the Ambassador underlined regarding the war against Al-Shabaab, the need of ATMIS to redouble their efforts on liberating the country which is important for the peace and stability of Somalia.

Finally, the Deputy Minister assured that achieving the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) will maintain close and constant interaction ATMIS, and other relevant Somali stakeholders as well as international partners in supporting the implementation of the Somali Transition Plan which is a priority for the FGS and also broader state-building processes.

