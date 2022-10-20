Somali Prime Minister arrives in Beledweyne for the second time in two months

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrives in Beledweyne, capital of Hiran region in central Somalia, to embolden the Somali National Army and the allied Hawadle clan militias "Ma'awisley" in the war against Al-Shabab loyal to Al-Qaeda.

Thousands of armed militias of the Hawadle clan are fighting in their fifth month against Al-Shabab fighters and have seized several towns and villages as they were about to extend their full control over this strategic region that connects the southern provinces with the northern provinces, and this region has border strips in the Somali region in Ethiopia as well as other Somali regions, including Galguduud, Middle Shabelle, Bay and Bakool.