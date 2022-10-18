English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Deputy Foreign Minister participates in the 7th Pan-African Forum on Migration in Rwanda Somali Prime Minister arrives in Beledweyne for the second time in two months Duuliye, Somalia's first digital travel technology company Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive Press remarks in Garowe by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General James Swan Creativity starts with imagination Somali Deputy Foreign Minister discusses with the Chinese ambassador ways to enhance cooperation Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s UN envoy visits Kismayo as the start of a regional tour of the recurrent drought repercussions in Somalia SJS and SOMA condemn Somaliland's suspension on independent TV Kenyan President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in next Tuesday Hormuud Salaam Foundation Launches Motorcycle Training Program for 1,000 Youths

Press remarks in Garowe by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General James Swan

Tuesday October 18, 2022 - 16:31:27
Local News
0 Comments
275
Staff Reporter
Good afternoon, Mr. President, Mr. Vice-President, members of the Cabinet, members of your advisory team.
It’s a pleasure to be back in Garowe.

I am here today with colleagues representing some of Somalia’s main international partners, and we thank President Said Abdullahi Deni and the people of Puntland for the hospitable reception we have received during our visit.

I am joined by the Acting Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Head of the African Union Transition Mission to Somalia, Fiona Lortan; the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster; Sweden’s Ambassador to Somalia, Per Lindgarde; the US Ambassador to Somalia, Larry Andre; the Intergovernmental Authority on Development Head of Mission in Somalia, Abdi Ibrahim; Norway’s Chargé d’affaires in Somalia, Haakon Svane; and the European Union Delegation to Somalia’s Team Leader, Jens Hoegel.

This morning we attended a roundtable meeting on direct elections, chaired by President Deni, with the participation of other stakeholders, including the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission – TPEC.

During this meeting, we had an opportunity to exchange ideas and to have a fruitful discussion on Puntland’s plans to organise direct local elections in the first half of 2023.

Several of Somalia’s international partners have been providing substantial capacity-building and financial support to this effort. The United Nations has also been providing technical support to the TPEC.

We commend the government and people of Puntland for their continued commitment to deliver direct local elections, as enshrined in Puntland’s Constitution. We urge that the electoral process advance on the basis of broad consultation, as well as inclusion of women, youth, minorities, and persons with disabilities. We hope that Puntland’s efforts can also inspire the broader process of ‘one person, one vote’ elections across Somalia, at the federal and the member state levels.

The elections in Puntland will take place in the context of a drought crisis that is badly hurting the Somali people.

Somalia’s international partners will continue to advocate for the mobilisation of more resources to respond to the drought, even as the electoral process in Puntland moves forward.

Once again, we wish to thank President Deni, members of his cabinet and advisors, and the people of Puntland, for their warm welcome during our visit.

Thank you, Mr. President.

Related Items

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and former intelligence officer who has been serving as the president of Russia since 2012, having previously served between 2000 and 2008.
Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Somalia
FESOJ Concluded Panel Discussion on Press freedom in Baidoa
Acting FM receives the credentials of the new UNFPA representative to Somalia
Acting Foreign Minister receives the credentials of the new UNICEF representative to Somalia

Leave a comment