English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Kenyan President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in next Tuesday Hormuud Salaam Foundation Launches Motorcycle Training Program for 1,000 Youths Angolan President Joao Lourenco elected for a second term IAEA to visit Ukraine nuclear plant amid renewed shelling Iranian president threatens to remove Israel from the map Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces his retirement from politics FESOJ conducted a meeting on mapping priority needs for Somali disabled journalists Somali Deputy Foreign Minister chairs a meeting to elaborate a new action plan for the ministry Somali Prime Minister leaves for Tunisia to participate in TICAD 8 Summit Angolan election draws low voter turnout as ruling party on course to win Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital Senior Taiwan official to visit US

Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces his retirement from politics

Monday August 29, 2022 - 14:31:59
World News
0 Comments
164
Staff Reporter
Baghdad (AP + Diplomat.so) — An influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday.
It is unclear how Muqtada al-Sadr’s latest announcement will affect an already unprecedented and destabilizing political crisis that has plagued Iraq since federal elections last year. His supporters are holding an ongoing sit-in outside the parliament building for over four weeks.

Shortly after al-Sadr’s announcement, hundreds more of his followers rushed to the government palace, which contains the main offices of caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to protest there.

The cleric has announced his retirement from politics on previous occasions when circumstances aligned with his interests, but many fear this time could spur more escalation in an already fragile setting.

Al-Sadr’s statement appears to be a reaction the retirement of Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, who counts many of al-Sadr’s supporters as followers. Al-Haeri said he would be retiring as a religious authority and called on his followers to support Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seen as a blow to al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years.

His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

Related Items

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi sits during his press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Raisi warned that any roadmap to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
Iranian president threatens to remove Israel from the map
EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
Acting FM and some Somali ambassadors exchange ideas and suggestions on politics and security
Foreign Minister receives courtesy visit from Somalia's SRSG
Despite the challenges, Somalia reaps from digitalization

Leave a comment