Somali Deputy Foreign Minister chairs a meeting to elaborate a new action plan for the ministry

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, chaired on Sunday a meeting of the directors of the Ministry's departments, in the presence of the Permanent Secretary, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-nur Haji, during which three pillars were presented, including politics, foreign relations and the diaspora, as well as the development of a new work plan for the Ministry.

The meeting discussed the steps that the ministry will follow in setting, arranging, and implementing these national agendas within the next four months, in line with an ad hoc schedule and a strategy that overcomes all obstacles to play an active role.





The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of finding and developing the necessary frameworks to organize and implement these pillars within a clear and agreed-upon planning to achieve the higher national goals, stating his quest to upgrade performance and advance the ministry and push it forward.