Somali Prime Minister leaves for Tunisia to participate in TICAD 8 Summit

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre left Friday for Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, to participate in the eighth summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which will run from 27-28 August.

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia will deliver a speech on the political and security situation in Somalia and the proposals of his new government on development, justice and stability. He is also expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the Japanese Foreign Minister and some African leaders to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of joint cooperation.





The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) comes against the backdrop of China's rising influence, cemented on the continent by its "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.





A "complex" international environment caused by issues including "the situation in Ukraine" surrounds the meeting in Tunisia's capital, the Japanese foreign ministry said.





It is the first TICAD -- held every three years either in Japan or an African country -- since the pandemic began and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be attending remotely after testing positive for Covid-19.





Replacing him at the head of the Japanese delegation will be his Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and about 5,000 participants are expected to attend.





Among them will be 30 heads of state and government, converging on the Tunisian capital from across the continent.





This report was written by Mr. Osman Buwe Ali



