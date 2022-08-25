SONUT and EFASOM held a two-day campaign to address out of school marginalized children

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali National Union Teachers (SONUT) in partnership with the Education for All Somalia (EFASOM) conducted a 2-day campaign to address underlying issues that impede out-of-school marginalized children.

The campaign which was attended by 40 individuals from higher education sector, school teachers, headmasters, school committees, religious, local leaders, Education umbrellas, SONUT managerial team and EFASOM members.





The purpose of the campaign is to encourage the key indicator of education sectors and to persuade the local community the advantages of child education and most importantly to convince the community onto the importance of child education by clearing out the underlying issues that impede out-of-school marginalized children.





The participants deeply discussed the importance of the campaign for both the education sector and the civil society, focusing the issues now will enlighten and give some crucial ideas lead to the solution.





The campaign is a part of series program activities implemented by (SONUT) in close collaboration with EFASOM and other organizations works in the field of education, on Promoting child rights, critical society issues, and education institutions becoming more responsible to the community through Advocacy Awareness Raising on Good Governance, Leadership, and raising students.



