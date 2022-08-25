English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Kenyan President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in next Tuesday Hormuud Salaam Foundation Launches Motorcycle Training Program for 1,000 Youths Angolan President Joao Lourenco elected for a second term IAEA to visit Ukraine nuclear plant amid renewed shelling Iranian president threatens to remove Israel from the map Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces his retirement from politics FESOJ conducted a meeting on mapping priority needs for Somali disabled journalists Somali Deputy Foreign Minister chairs a meeting to elaborate a new action plan for the ministry Somali Prime Minister leaves for Tunisia to participate in TICAD 8 Summit Angolan election draws low voter turnout as ruling party on course to win Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital Senior Taiwan official to visit US

SONUT and EFASOM held a two-day campaign to address out of school marginalized children

Thursday August 25, 2022 - 20:30:48
Local News
0 Comments
208
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali National Union Teachers (SONUT) in partnership with the Education for All Somalia (EFASOM) conducted a 2-day campaign to address underlying issues that impede out-of-school marginalized children.
The campaign which was attended by 40 individuals from higher education sector, school teachers, headmasters, school committees, religious, local leaders, Education umbrellas, SONUT managerial team and EFASOM members.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage the key indicator of education sectors and to persuade the local community the advantages of child education and most importantly to convince the community onto the importance of child education by clearing out the underlying issues that impede out-of-school marginalized children.

The participants deeply discussed the importance of the campaign for both the education sector and the civil society, focusing the issues now will enlighten and give some crucial ideas lead to the solution.

The campaign is a part of series program activities implemented by (SONUT) in close collaboration with EFASOM and other organizations works in the field of education, on Promoting child rights, critical society issues, and education institutions becoming more responsible to the community through Advocacy Awareness Raising on Good Governance, Leadership, and raising students.

Related Items

Somalia calls on AU member states to support its campaign to lift the arms embargo imposed on it by the UNSC
Ambassador Yonis Hashi leads a comprehensive cleaning campaign at the Somali Embassy in Belgium
Former Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak doubles his parliamentary campaign in Galkayo
Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry
David Amess
Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing

Leave a comment