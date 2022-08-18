English Somali
Somali Foreign Minister receives Deputy UN Envoy to discuss humanitarian efforts

Thursday August 18, 2022 - 23:10:34
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Thursday in the capital Mogadishu the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Officer-In-Charge Of UNSOM, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, and discussed with her the UN development programs, state-building and humanitarian efforts .
During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of issues, including facilitating the flow of humanitarian supplies to the suffering population, as well as the current political and security developments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated the Somali Federal Government's keenness to deliver aid to the needy in drought-affected areas, calling for intensifying international humanitarian assistance and development programs in support of government priority goals.

