Somalia firmly supports the principle of the one-China policy

Saturday August 06, 2022 - 19:14:15
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia issued today a press release in which it supported the territorial integrity of China, including the island of Taiwan, which is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.
The text of the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement is as follows:

The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia reiterates its resolute support for China's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and calls for adherence to relevant United Nations and African Union resolutions.

The Federal Government of Somalia declares its full solidarity with the People's Republic of China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while affirming its firm position to respect the one-China policy, considering Taiwan an inalienable part of China's territory.

Somalia has long-standing relations with China, where cooperation between the two friendly countries is distinguished in the political, economic and development fields of common benefit, in addition to the joint coordination of positions in regional and international forums.

