Somalia calls on AU member states to support its campaign to lift the arms embargo imposed on it by the UNSC

Sunday July 17, 2022 - 03:29:34
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Lusaka (Diplomat.so) - The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, participated in the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held from 14-15 July in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, under the theme of the year: "Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development' .
At the meeting, the foreign ministers of African Union member states discussed the various issues and challenges facing the continent, and reports on the implementation of the transition plan, including the quota system, audit skills, the emergency recruitment plan, as well as the mid-term implementation report of the 2022 African Union theme on nutrition were also considered. .

The issue of lifting the arms embargo imposed on Somalia by the UN Security Council on January 23, 1992 and the full implementation of the Security Transitional plan (STP) in line with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2628 was discussed so that Somalia could fully assume its security responsibility from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and it was also agreed to stand firmly by Somalia in its campaign to lift it from the UNSC embargo completely so that it could It may arm its armed forces to maintain its security and to confront terrorism and all destabilizing activities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Somali Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Balal Mohamed Cusman, held separate meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Demeke Mekonnen, South Africa, H.E. Ms. Naledi Pandor, Algeria, H.E. Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, Tunisia, H.E. Mr. Othman Jerandi, Tanzania, H.E. Amb. Liberata Mulamula, Gambia, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Tangara, and Ghanaian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political and Economic Affairs Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, as well as other heads of delegations, and discussed with them ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields of mutual benefit and joint coordination. These ministers affirmed their full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and their support in restoring its stability and its war against terrorism.

