Somalia and Turkey sign an agreement on in-kind support for the construction of the Somali embassy and its facilities in Ankara

Ankara (Diplomat.so) - The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, signed today in Ankara an agreement on in-kind donation support with the Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, H.E. Murat Kurum, in the presence of the presidents of the two brotherly countries, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud and H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The agreement largely provides for the construction of a multi-utility building that will meet the needs of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.





Somalia and Turkey have well-established historical and strategic relations at the political, economic, cultural, military and other levels.