English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somalia calls on AU member states to support its campaign to lift the arms embargo imposed on it by the UNSC Somalia and Turkey sign an agreement on in-kind support for the construction of the Somali embassy and its facilities in Ankara Somali Ambassador Mohamed Abdullahi presents his credentials to the Serbian President Acting FM receives the credentials of the new UNFPA representative to Somalia Acting Foreign Minister receives the credentials of the new UNICEF representative to Somalia Acting FM and some Somali ambassadors exchange ideas and suggestions on politics and security UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda Ethiopia forms body to negotiate with rebellious Tigray forces UN congratulates president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud inauguration Algeria suspends Spain treaty, bars imports over Western Sahara DRC accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border United States of America congratulates the new president of Somalia

Somalia and Turkey sign an agreement on in-kind support for the construction of the Somali embassy and its facilities in Ankara

Thursday July 07, 2022 - 01:15:10
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
478
Staff Reporter
Ankara (Diplomat.so) - The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, signed today in Ankara an agreement on in-kind donation support with the Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, H.E. Murat Kurum, in the presence of the presidents of the two brotherly countries, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud and H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The agreement largely provides for the construction of a multi-utility building that will meet the needs of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

Somalia and Turkey have well-established historical and strategic relations at the political, economic, cultural, military and other levels.

Related Items

Somalia calls on AU member states to support its campaign to lift the arms embargo imposed on it by the UNSC
Somali Ambassador Mohamed Abdullahi presents his credentials to the Serbian President
Acting FM receives the credentials of the new UNFPA representative to Somalia
Acting Foreign Minister receives the credentials of the new UNICEF representative to Somalia
Acting FM and some Somali ambassadors exchange ideas and suggestions on politics and security

Leave a comment