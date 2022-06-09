English Somali
DRC accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border

Thursday June 09, 2022 - 16:27:03
World News
Staff Reporter
Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers take their position following renewed fighting near the Congolese border with Rwanda, outside Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Djaffar Sabiti/File Photo
GOMA, DRC (Reuters + Diplomat.so) - The armed forces of Democratic Republic of Congo have accused Rwanda of sending 500 special forces in disguise into Congolese territory, the latest accusation in an escalating dispute between the neighbours.
Rwanda's army spokesman said it was a fake story. A government spokeswoman said Rwanda would not respond to baseless accusations.

In a statement, the Congolese military said 500 Rwandan special forces, wearing a green-black uniform that is different from their regular uniform, had been deployed in the Tshanzu area in North Kivu province, which borders Rwanda.

