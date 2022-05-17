English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on presidential elections in Somalia

Tuesday May 17, 2022 - 08:11:30
Local News
Staff Reporter
New York (Diplomat.so) – The Secretary-General welcomes the holding of peaceful presidential elections in Somalia on 15 May and congratulates Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the 10th Federal President of Somalia. He commends outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" for immediately accepting the results and expressing support to his successor.
The Secretary-General expresses his hope that the new President will move swiftly to form an inclusive Cabinet, and that the new Government and federal member states will work closely together to advance critical national priorities and address the challenges Somalia faces.

The Secretary-General reiterates the continued support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Somalia and looks forward to continuing to closely work with the new administration to advance Somalia’s state-building agenda and address the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

