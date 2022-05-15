International Partners Appeal to Parliament on Eve of Presidential Election

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – On the eve of Somalia's Presidential election, international partners call on all members of Parliament to discharge their constitutional responsibility in the best interests of the country.

We urge the parliamentarians to vote their conscience by choosing the candidate they believe offers the policies and leadership qualities to advance peace, stability, prosperity and sound governance in the years ahead.





*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.



