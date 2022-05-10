International partners welcome plans to conclude Somali elections this week

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia's international partners* welcome the announcement by the parliamentary organizing committee that the election of the President will take place on Sunday, 15 May 2022. We are encouraged by the positive progress in registering presidential candidates and other preparations for this electoral deadline to be met.

There is no justification for any further delay. With both chambers of Parliament sworn in and fully functional, any outstanding electoral issue should be resolved by the duly elected parliamentary leaders.





We urge Somalia’s leaders to conclude this final stage of the electoral process swiftly, peacefully and credibly so that attention can turn to domestic and state-building priorities.





*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.