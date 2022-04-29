The Chairperson of the AU Commission welcomes the election of the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Somali Parliament

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the successful elections of the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Somali Senate and House of the People, conducted from 26 to 28 April 2022.

The Chairperson extends warm congratulations to Hon Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, newly elected Speaker of the Upper House, and Hon. Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur "Madobe”, Speaker of the House of the People.





The Chairperson calls for a peaceful, timely and credible conclusion of the Presidential elections in line with the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements.





In this regard, the Chairperson reiterates the full support of the AU and its African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), in working with all national stakeholders towards durable peace and stability of the Federal Republic of Somalia.