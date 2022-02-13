Ambassador Yonis Hashi leads a comprehensive cleaning campaign at the Somali Embassy in Belgium

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The voluntary cleaning campaign continues in the Somali embassy building in Brussels, Belgium, to remove waste and dust and trim trees since it was launched by Ambassador Yonis Yassin Hashi (Ooga-Cadde), on February 12 with the participation of the Somali community.

The voluntary campaign witnessed a great interaction and momentum of Somali citizens living in various Belgian regions to reach the appropriate aesthetic level for the embassy building and its surroundings.