Former Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak doubles his parliamentary campaign in Galkayo

Galkayo (Diplomat.so) - H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, is running his electoral campaign in Galkayo, capital of Mudug region, to be elected as a new member of the House of People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

Mohamed Abdirizak, who enjoys a great reputation within the political and social corridors of the Puntland State of Somalia, promised to serve the people and the country with dedication and sincerity again as a Member of Parliament, as he previously served as a successful Foreign Minister.





Mohamed Abdirizak, who is on the list of candidates for the election of the Somali House of People, continues to meet with influential figures from all segments of society, including clan elders, intellectuals, women and youth, in order to confirm a landslide victory for him in a seat in Parliament.