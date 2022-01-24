Somali Diplomatic Institute presents the book Diplomacy and the World by Abdi Shire

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, participated on Sunday (Jan 23) in the capital Mogadishu, the inauguration ceremony of the book "Diplomacy and the World", which was written by the brilliant diplomat Abdi Shire Warsame, senior advisor to the Ministry.

The ceremony, in which the book was presented, was attended by some of the most prominent veteran diplomats, including Ambassador Abdisalam Haji Ahmed Liban, and some administrators in the departments of the Foreign Ministry, including the Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu).





The author Abdi Shire has many books, including his two famous books, Good Leadership and Conflict Resolution, and he is one of the best lecturers of the Institute.