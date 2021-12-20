English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Ethiopia vows to table all agendas including referendum in national dialogue EU watchdog approves Novavax Covid jab Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375 27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Norway No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets representatives of the Somali community in Turkey Nicaragua withdraws diplomatic recognition of Taiwan and makes alliance with China Foreign Minister discusses with the OIC Bureau Director General on the humanitarian crisis in Somalia Foreign Minister receives courtesy visit from Somalia's SRSG High-level STP Strategic Steering Committee meeting launched in Mogadishu

Ethiopia vows to table all agendas including referendum in national dialogue

Monday December 20, 2021 - 17:51:50
Spotlight
0 Comments
68
Super Admin
Ethiopia State Minister Redwan Hussien gave an interview in Istanbul, Turkey on December 18, 2021
Ethiopia State Minister Redwan Hussien gave an interview in Istanbul, Turkey on December 18, 2021
ISTANBUL (Anadolu Agency + Diplomat.so) - According to its state minister, Ethiopia will ensure inclusivity of all agendas at stake, including controversial constitutional elements to be discussed in a planned national dialogue to put forth a lasting solution to the internal conflict.
On the sidelines of the Turkey-Africa Partnership summit, Redwan Hussien told Anadolu Agency that Ethiopia is moving forward to give broadened political space through a planned dialogue.

"The new inclusive dialogue will solve any discord that we used to have because it will be solved in a civil manner. We can amend our constitution so that all Ethiopians could see themselves relevant to participate in this broader process," he said.

There are controversies in the Ethiopian constitution that are long urged to be debated nationwide.  

"With the political sphere being broadened, all elements of the Constitution being open for discussion in the coming national dialogue, there is no moral reason to pick up an arm," he said.

Redwan said the dialogue is open for any reasonable discussion, which might be culminated as far as the referendum.

About the Tigrayan Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) 's inclusion in the dialogue, Redwan said it is "hard to tell," and the "element" is not the only one to represent the Tigran people.

Stressing rejection of reconciliation efforts by the government, he said the TPLF made it hard on itself to bring a civil solution.

"It's not for me to tell, but if TPLF hands over its arms, and some of its criminal entities within, there are many possibilities," he said.

Now in its 13th month, the armed conflict between government forces and fighters from the TPLF, a once-dominant group during the pre-Abiy Ahmed leadership, has claimed thousands of innocent lives and left many facing famine-like conditions as affected areas are cut off from international aid.

It is also designated a "terror group" by the government.



Misinformation about the current status of the conflict

Regarding the current status of the conflict, Redwan reiterated that the government is pushing the "rebel group" to its "so-called proper region" despite a major propaganda campaign.

"As the world is watching, particularly some countries in the West, most of their media are supporting the rebel group. They don't seem to wish this conflict to be over," he said, pushing their support for the TPLF against the facts.

He said there is an explicit interference in the country's internal affairs leading the Ethiopian people to stand united. "What matters is Ethiopians solidarity against interferences," he said.

"We cannot avoid interference, but we can avoid conflicts within ourselves. Interference will always be there, but we can overcome it unanimously."

Regarding foreign interference and the current stance of Turkey, he said the two countries face the same difficulties and have many similarities.

Hailing more than a century-old relations with Turkey, he stressed that Turkey and Ethiopia are at a point where they look each other "eye to eye" and pull together in many areas.

"The Ethio-Turkish interest has never crossed, our interests have managed to go alongside. It will continue to prosper in every aspect, and we will further enhance our bilateral ties," he said.



Ethiopian-Sudanese border conflict

Drawing attention to the simplicity of the issue, Hussain said the Fashaga border conflict is a case dating to colonial times.

He said the Sudanese and Ethiopian people were living together enjoying similar culture and values, the border has not been a problem.

With a 1,600-kilometer (994-mile) shared border, Ethiopia and Sudan face issues regarding the Fashaga Triangle, a decades-long-disputed border without hard demarcation.

Despite provocations, particularly from the military wing of the Sudanese transitional government, Ethiopia refused to respond because it believed that the conflict was instigated by an "artificial issue" created by external actors, which is of no use for both countries, said Redwan.

According to him, Ethiopia and Sudan have their internal challenges to engage on besides the border issue. This small case was cooked by "some external actors with vested interests" who are aggravating the problem in both countries.

"We know who pushed it," he said.

Ethiopia was long accusing Egypt of involving in Ethiopian internal affairs, especially to sabotage the building of GERD, a mega-dam project over the blue Nile river.

Related Items

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends his last campaign event ahead of Ethiopia's parliamentary and regional elections scheduled for June 21, in Jimma, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says
U.S and some EU countries express concern about arbitrary arrests in Ethiopia
Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found at https://www.ft.com/tour. https://www.ft.com/content/21fcbd56-ad2b-4492-8808-d35d5b059d96 A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 7, 2021 © AP
UK urges all its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately
ENDF Calls On Former Military Personnel To Join National Army
United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia

Leave a comment