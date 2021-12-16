Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Norway

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Adv. Hersi Haji Olosow, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of H.E. Mr. Gunnar Andreas Holm, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Director General of National Protocol wished the Norwegian ambassador success in performing his duties, in a way that enhances bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries and peoples.





For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway expressed his happiness at representing his country in Somalia, stressing that he will strengthen and develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields of mutual benefit.