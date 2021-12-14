No US troops to be punished over deadly Kabul drone strike

Washington (AFP + Diplomat.so) – The Pentagon said Monday that no US troops or officials would face disciplinary action for a drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

Spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had received a high-level review of the strike which made no recommendation of accountability.



"He approved their recommendations," Kirby said. "The secretary is not... calling for additional accountability measures."

The August 29 drone strike took place in the final days of the US-led evacuation of Kabul after the Taliban seized control of the country.

US officials said they had intelligence of a possible Islamic State attack on the evacuation operations at Kabul airport, and launched a missile from a drone at a target that, in reality, was a family that included an Afghan man who worked for a US aid group.



