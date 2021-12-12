English Somali
State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets representatives of the Somali community in Turkey

Sunday December 12, 2021 - 18:55:48
Ankara (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, met on Sunday, in Ankara, with representatives of the Somali community, including businessmen, religious scholars, students and women.
At the beginning of the meeting, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation thanked the members of the Somali community for the distinguished position they occupy among the communities residing in Turkey and for their high morals and values ​​that strengthened the bonds of close cooperation between the two brotherly peoples.

His Excellency Balal Cusman also listened to the visions and proposals presented by the representatives of the Somali community in the presence of the Somali ambassador to Turkey, H.E. Mr. Jama Abdullahi Mohamed , vowing that his ministry will remove obstacles and challenges to take advantage of opportunities and contribute to creating an atmosphere of transparency and follow-up on the topics discussed.

