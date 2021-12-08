English Somali
Foreign Minister discusses with the OIC Bureau Director General on the humanitarian crisis in Somalia

Wednesday December 08, 2021 - 23:30:20
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
297
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu the Director General of the Regional Office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Somalia, Amb. Mohamed Bamba M. Boba, on a courtesy visit.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance relations between Somalia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The FM and OIC Bureau director also discussed the urgent humanitarian appeal and support to FGS efforts in responding to drought affected communities in Somalia. 

