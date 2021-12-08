Foreign Minister receives courtesy visit from Somalia's SRSG

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), H.E. Mr. James Swan, on a courtesy visit.

The FM discussed with the SRSG the political, security and humanitarian developments in Somalia. Both the FM and SRSG agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas going forward.