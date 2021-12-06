English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Foreign Minister discusses with the OIC Bureau Director General on the humanitarian crisis in Somalia Foreign Minister receives courtesy visit from Somalia's SRSG High-level STP Strategic Steering Committee meeting launched in Mogadishu China donates Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia Spain: PM Pedro Sánchez urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19, vaccine creator says Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says U.S and some EU countries express concern about arbitrary arrests in Ethiopia Foreign Minister discusses joint humanitarian action with the UN Deputy Representative to Somalia WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe

Spain: PM Pedro Sánchez urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

Monday December 06, 2021 - 21:58:30
World News
0 Comments
303
Staff Reporter
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Nov. 12, 2021. Spain's prime minister is urging people to "remain prudent" about COVID-19 over the holidays as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Sanchez said Monday, Dec. 6 that Spaniards can't "let their guard down" because the coronavirus continues to spread. (Julien de Rosa, Pool Photo via AP, file)
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Nov. 12, 2021. Spain's prime minister is urging people to "remain prudent" about COVID-19 over the holidays as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Sanchez said Monday, Dec. 6 that Spaniards can't "let their guard down" because the coronavirus continues to spread. (Julien de Rosa, Pool Photo via AP, file)
MADRID (AP + Diplomat.so) — Spain's prime minister on Monday urged people to "remain prudent" about COVID-19 over the holidays, as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters that Spaniards can’t "let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to spread, despite fewer cases and fewer difficulties for the health service than this time last year.

The regional hospital of Malaga, a city on Spain’s southern coast, said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend. Since then, 68 staff, including intensive care nurses and doctors, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff took antigen tests before the event and were negative, which is making authorities question whether the dinner gathering was the cause of the outbreak, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

The infected staff were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms, Europa Press said, citing unidentified hospital sources.

The Andalucia province, where Malaga is located, has recently witnessed a rise in cases. Its 14-day infection rate stands at 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Spain as a whole, that rate stood at 248 last Friday.

Authorities are also mindful of the new omicron variant, with 10 cases reported nationwide, though the scale of the threat from it isn’t yet clear.

The regional government of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, which includes Mallorca, announced Monday it had detected four new omicron cases. It found two other cases last week.

Related Items

Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found at https://www.ft.com/tour. https://www.ft.com/content/21fcbd56-ad2b-4492-8808-d35d5b059d96 A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 7, 2021 © AP
UK urges all its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Thai volunteers with PPE protection suits collect a dead body which was left for hours on a road in Bangkok, Thailand on July 20, 2021. Thailand's already locked down capital on Friday, July 23, 2021 shut down parks and the few remaining public places available to residents, as the country registered a new record high of confirmed COVID-19 infections. The near total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick into hospitals after people were found dead on the streets of Bangkok. (Patipat Janthong/Voice via AP)
Bangkok closes public spaces as virus surges in Thailand
Emirati hospitals in the Somaliland administration in northwestern Somalia.
UAE opens two hospitals in Hargeisa as a humanitarian work
Hong Kong prides itself as one of the world's most free economies, but transparency campaigners have long complained that lax regulations make it an easy place to launder money
Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

Leave a comment