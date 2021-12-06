Foreign Minister discusses joint humanitarian action with the UN Deputy Representative to Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, received, on Monday, in Mogadishu, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, on a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, they discussed the worsening drought situation and the importance of developing a comprehensive vision for managing humanitarian work and coordinating joint efforts.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on UN and international organizations to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia to provide emergency response to drought-affected communities.