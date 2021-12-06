English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
China donates Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia Spain: PM Pedro Sánchez urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19, vaccine creator says Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says U.S and some EU countries express concern about arbitrary arrests in Ethiopia Foreign Minister discusses joint humanitarian action with the UN Deputy Representative to Somalia WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January UK urges all its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately

Foreign Minister discusses joint humanitarian action with the UN Deputy Representative to Somalia

Monday December 06, 2021 - 20:47:07
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
83
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, received, on Monday, in Mogadishu, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, on a courtesy visit.
During the meeting, they discussed the worsening drought situation and the importance of developing a comprehensive vision for managing humanitarian work and coordinating joint efforts.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on UN and international organizations to support the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia to provide emergency response to drought-affected communities. 

Related Items

China donates Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia
Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry
Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation

Leave a comment