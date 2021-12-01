English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January UK urges all its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation Despite the challenges, Somalia reaps from digitalization Somali Foreign Minister discusses with British Ambassador aspects of bilateral cooperation Director of the Diplomatic Institute participates in Djibouti, a workshop on institutional strengthening of the IGAD Diplomatic Academies State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in IORA ministerial meeting in Dhaka Somalia strongly condemns the twin terrorist attacks in Uganda

Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry

Wednesday December 01, 2021 - 17:23:27
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
357
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-nur Hagi concluded two training workshops on policy-making and diplomatic leadership organized by the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA). The directors of 17 departments participated in a follow-up workshop while advisers and lecturers were trained as trainers for the Somali Diplomatic Institute.
Follow-up training for directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lasted for one day in Mogadishu (November 30), while the training of trainers was held between  November 27-29. Key themes covered in the workshop included negotiation methods, political dialogue, strategic planning and public speaking.

The training of directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by FBA is the second of its kind since December 5, 2019 and their third training is expected to be held in Stockholm, Sweden in April 2022.

The Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), expressed appreciation and gratitude to FBA for its unique partnership and for its course directors, including Ms. Cecilia Sternemo and Ms. Ellie Kahwati , and the mentors, including Amb. Sven-Olof Petersson, Amb. Anders Lidén , Amb. Sofia Calltorp and Counselor, Johan Svensson.

Related Items

Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation
Somali Foreign Minister discusses with British Ambassador aspects of bilateral cooperation
State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in IORA ministerial meeting in Dhaka

Leave a comment