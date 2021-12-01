Folke Bernadotte Academy held two workshops in Mogadishu for officials at the Foreign Ministry

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-nur Hagi concluded two training workshops on policy-making and diplomatic leadership organized by the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA). The directors of 17 departments participated in a follow-up workshop while advisers and lecturers were trained as trainers for the Somali Diplomatic Institute.

Follow-up training for directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lasted for one day in Mogadishu (November 30), while the training of trainers was held between November 27-29. Key themes covered in the workshop included negotiation methods, political dialogue, strategic planning and public speaking.





The training of directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by FBA is the second of its kind since December 5, 2019 and their third training is expected to be held in Stockholm, Sweden in April 2022.





The Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), expressed appreciation and gratitude to FBA for its unique partnership and for its course directors, including Ms. Cecilia Sternemo and Ms. Ellie Kahwati , and the mentors, including Amb. Sven-Olof Petersson, Amb. Anders Lidén , Amb. Sofia Calltorp and Counselor, Johan Svensson.