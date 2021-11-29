English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January UK urges all its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation Despite the challenges, Somalia reaps from digitalization Somali Foreign Minister discusses with British Ambassador aspects of bilateral cooperation Director of the Diplomatic Institute participates in Djibouti, a workshop on institutional strengthening of the IGAD Diplomatic Academies State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in IORA ministerial meeting in Dhaka Somalia strongly condemns the twin terrorist attacks in Uganda Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its seventh weekly lecture on the history of the Somali language

Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe

Monday November 29, 2021 - 07:47:43
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
650
Staff Reporter
Brussels (Diplomat.so) - H.E. Yonis Yassin Hashi (Ooga-Cadde), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom of Belgium, Benelux and the European Union, handed over his credentials to His Majesty King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie, The King of Belgium, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Royal Palace of Brussels.
H.E. the Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo), to His Majesty, The King of Belgium. He expressed the desire of the Federal Government of Somalia to further engage and build on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

His Majesty the King of Belgium congratulated the new Somali ambassador on the new tasks delegated to him, wishing him success in his duties to strengthen and revive the cordial and constructive relationship between Brussels and Mogadishu. The King conveyed his sincere warm greetings and wishes to the President and the people of Somalia to continue their progress, growth and prosperity as well.

Related Items

Somalia's new foreign minister receives Turkish ambassador on courtesy visit
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation
Despite the challenges, Somalia reaps from digitalization
Somali Foreign Minister discusses with British Ambassador aspects of bilateral cooperation

Leave a comment