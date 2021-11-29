Somali Ambassador to Belgium Yonis Yassin Hashi presents his credentials to King Philippe

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - H.E. Yonis Yassin Hashi (Ooga-Cadde), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom of Belgium, Benelux and the European Union, handed over his credentials to His Majesty King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie, The King of Belgium, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

H.E. the Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo), to His Majesty, The King of Belgium. He expressed the desire of the Federal Government of Somalia to further engage and build on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.





His Majesty the King of Belgium congratulated the new Somali ambassador on the new tasks delegated to him, wishing him success in his duties to strengthen and revive the cordial and constructive relationship between Brussels and Mogadishu. The King conveyed his sincere warm greetings and wishes to the President and the people of Somalia to continue their progress, growth and prosperity as well.