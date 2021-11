Mogadishu (MFASomalia) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Sunday in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz, on a courtesy visit.

H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali underlined Somalia’s appreciation for Turkey’s support to the Federal Government of Somalia and looks forward to advancing further the strong bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey.