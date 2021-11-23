State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia strengthening bilateral cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, received, on Monday, in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao, and discussed with him the existing relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between Somalia and China and intensifying it in various fields to achieve the common interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.