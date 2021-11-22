State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the French Ambassador to Somalia opportunities for joint cooperation

English Somali
Monday November 22, 2021
Diplomat Memo
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, received on Sunday (November 21) in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ms. Aline Kuster-Menager, and discussed with her the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and issues of common interest.
The meeting also dealt with ways to enhance security cooperation, trade and investment relations, and advance opportunities for establishing partnerships that benefit both countries.

