Somali Foreign Minister discusses with British Ambassador aspects of bilateral cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Saturday morning in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Ms Kate Foster OBE.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to advance the course of bilateral relations, joint cooperation and consultation on developments in the regional situation in the region and other international issues of common interest.