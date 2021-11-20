Director of the Diplomatic Institute participates in Djibouti, a workshop on institutional strengthening of the IGAD Diplomatic Academies

English Somali
Saturday November 20, 2021
Mogadishu (Diplomatso)- The Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), participated in a workshop on institutional strengthening of the IGAD Diplomatic Academies, which lasted from 16 to 18 November in Arta, Djibouti. The Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdi Shire Warsame, one of the main academics of the Somali Diplomatic Institute, also participated in the workshop.
During the workshop, the Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Abdiwali Fadilatahu, held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya to promote and exchange culture, knowledge and experiences.

