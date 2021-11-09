Foreign Minister discusses with the delegation of the Peace and Security Council of AU the mandate of AMISOM

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Tuesday the members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), who arrived in Mogadishu on Monday for a three-day field mission, and discussed with them the mandate of AMISOM, which is about to expire by December 31, 2021, in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution 2568.

The minister exchanged visions and ideas with the 15 members of the council headed by Ambassador Mohammed Omar Gad from Egypt on security and peace challenges and the extent of the national army's readiness to assume responsibility for the country's security.













In his speech the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the meeting, said that the Somali Transition Plan provides not only clarity in how security transition is to be conducted but also a clear break from an AMISOM mission solely focused on security and a new AU mission able to support Somalia under the new political , governance, social and security dispensation. "The Somali nation will not accept foot-dragging, misrepresentation, and delays that hinder the implementation of a successful security" he added.





"The simple truth remains no options can be viable without the approval of the host nation and the STP remains the position of the FGS not only under this administration but future administration. The Somali nation is united in seeking to realize the responsibility for its own security and irrespective of election politics or otherwise, this will remain constant" he added in his speech.