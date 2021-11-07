English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Foreign Minister discusses with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Africa to support the stability of Somalia Foreign Minister discusses with the AU envoy the readiness of the Somali army to take over the security duties of the country ENDF Calls On Former Military Personnel To Join National Army Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its sixth weekly lecture on the history and levels of the country's elections Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia

Foreign Minister discusses with the AU envoy the readiness of the Somali army to take over the security duties of the country

Sunday November 07, 2021 - 20:14:23
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
168
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Sunday in Mogadishu the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, and discussed with him security issues, the ongoing elections, the mandate of AMISOM and the Somalia transition plan (STP), which is the only way to achieve stability, security and state-building in the country.
The meeting focused on the latest developments in the country and the need for joint action in unifying efforts to support the Somalia transition plan within the framework of raising the level of readiness of military units so that the army remains the fortress of the nation and its impenetrable shield.

Related Items

Foreign Minister discusses with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Africa to support the stability of Somalia
ENDF Calls On Former Military Personnel To Join National Army
Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its sixth weekly lecture on the history and levels of the country's elections
Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation

Leave a comment