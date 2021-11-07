Foreign Minister discusses with the AU envoy the readiness of the Somali army to take over the security duties of the country

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Sunday in Mogadishu the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, and discussed with him security issues, the ongoing elections, the mandate of AMISOM and the Somalia transition plan (STP), which is the only way to achieve stability, security and state-building in the country.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the country and the need for joint action in unifying efforts to support the Somalia transition plan within the framework of raising the level of readiness of military units so that the army remains the fortress of the nation and its impenetrable shield.