English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its fifth weekly lecture on strategic communication skills Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections

Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Tuesday November 02, 2021 - 02:35:37
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
202
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Monday in Mogadishu the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries and arranging a meeting of the Somalia-Kenya joint Commission for cooperation.
On August 8, the Foreign Ministers of Somalia and Kenya agreed, in their meeting in Mogadishu, to expedite the third session of the Joint Committee to move forward in areas of common interest, including trade, investment, security, defense, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people relations.

Related Items

Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation
Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia
Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president
United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia

Leave a comment