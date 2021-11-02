Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Monday in Mogadishu the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries and arranging a meeting of the Somalia-Kenya joint Commission for cooperation.

On August 8, the Foreign Ministers of Somalia and Kenya agreed, in their meeting in Mogadishu, to expedite the third session of the Joint Committee to move forward in areas of common interest, including trade, investment, security, defense, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people relations.