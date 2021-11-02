Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Monday in Mogadishu Ms. Colleen Crenwelge, Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in the Federal Republic of Somalia, and discussed with her the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in addition to security and political progress.

The meeting dealt with developments in the international and regional arenas, as well as the ongoing elections for the Senate and the People's House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, and preparations for holding the presidential elections.