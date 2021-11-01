Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received, on Monday, in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E. Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz, and they discussed in depth the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting focused on the need to work together to raise the level of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economics, trade, cultural and tourism exchanges, as well as encouraging investment and overcoming all difficulties in this regard, in addition to arranging visits for businessmen on both sides.





Somalia has a strong and distinguished relationship with Turkey based on long-standing historical pillars.